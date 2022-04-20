Samsung fixes Galaxy S20 FE display touch issues: Report

New Delhi: Samsung has started rolling out a new software build for Galaxy S20 FE smartphones worldwide fixing the issues related to touch input display.

The update is available for both 4G Exynos 990 and 5G Snapdragon 865 versions of the handset, reports SamMobile.

"One can try to trigger the update process by opening Settings, accessing Software Update and tapping Download and install,: the report said.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz super smooth scrolling display, an AI-powered camera, advanced Exynos 990 chipset, a 4500mAh battery and expandable storage.



The Galaxy S20 FE is water and dust resistant IP68 rated.

Housing 30X Space Zoom, Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade triple camera at the rear (12MP Ultra Wide camera, 12MP Wide-angle camera and 8MP Telephoto camera), along with the 32MP selfie camera that includes tetra-binning technology that will let the users instantly capture a post-worthy picture.

—IANS