Samsung Family Hub, SpaceMax Refrigerators Get Curd Making Tech

Gurugram: Samsung on Tuesday expanded its Curd Maestro technology to large-capacity refrigerators, including the IoT-enabled Family Hub and SpaceMax side-by-side refrigerators.

The company first introduced the Curd Maestro technology, that can help make perfect curd and address the pain points of daily curd making, in low-capacity refrigerators last year.

The same technology will now be available in 673 litre premium Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator and in 692 litre SpaceMax series, the company said in a statement.

The Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator (673 litre) is available at a special pre-booking price of Rs 187,990 on both online and retail stores from March 23-March 31.

"Our Curd Maestro refrigerators have got a very positive response from consumers, strengthening our position as the No 1 refrigerator brand in India. We are confident this launch will address the evolving needs of our consumers," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The IoT features in the Curd Maestro Family Hub offer to customise curd preparation settings through the Smart Things App, anywhere and anytime.

Additionally, as a part of its 2021 line-up, Samsung has also introduced a large-capacity 845 litre side-by-side refrigerator.

This refrigerator also comes with a Home Bar feature.

"The sleek small window of the Home Bar, when gently tapped, provides convenient access to beverages placed inside, resulting in energy savings," the company said.

On purchase of a Curd Maestro Family Hub refrigerator, buyers get a complimentary Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) along with a cashback of up to Rs 6,000.

SpaceMax Curd Maestro (692 litre) refrigerator is available from Rs 93,990 while the large capacity (845 litre) side-by-side refrigerator is available for Rs 101,990, the company said. --IANS