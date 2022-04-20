Samsung Electronics under pressure from the US White House. Is there a choice?

Seoul (South Korea): As the US White House announced its will to cope with the semiconductor shortage and attract investments at semiconductor videoconference held on April 12 (local time), it is expected to have a significant impact on the domestic semiconductor industry.

Although the details of the meeting were not disclosed in detail, industry analysis is that Samsung Electronics, the only Korean company to attend the meeting, is forced to respond to the demands of the United States right away.

Samsung Electronics attended the White House video conference that day represented by the business manager Si-young Choi (President). But the company not give special comments on what order they received and how they will be responded.

Experts anticipate that the meeting was triggered by the disruption of production of US automakers such as GM and Ford due to a shortage of semiconductor supplies. And thus, the plan is to expand production of semiconductors for vehicles that currently experience shortage.

Prospects are that this will act as a "unspoken pressure" for not only automotive semiconductor companies such as NXP in the Netherlands that attended the White House meeting, but also foundries (consigned semiconductor manufacturing) such as TSMC in Taiwan, Samsung Electronics and other global foundries to cope with the shortage of automotive semiconductors in the United States.

Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel, an American integrated device manufacturer (IDM), who attended the meeting, immediately responded to the White House's request and told Reuters, "We are discussing with design companies to produce automotive semiconductors within the Intel factory network, and the goal is to produce them within six to nine months.".

This is expected that the expansion of automotive semiconductor production will be led by foundry companies such as TSMC. For Samsung Electronics, that rarely produces automotive semiconductors, it is going to be to be a burden.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are the world's strongest players in the memory field, but they rarely produce automotive semiconductors.

This is because automotive semiconductors are less profitable than high-performance memories produced through ultra-fine processes, which are mainly used by domestic companies.

In particular, unlike memory semiconductors, mainly installed in IT devices with short product replacement cycles such as smartphones, PCs, and cloud servers, semiconductors are mounted on cars that run for up to ten years, so the product cycle and warranty period are long, and domestic companies are reluctant to produce them.