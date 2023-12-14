Sams, Hendriks and Ngidi set for their maiden PSL debut

PSL 2024 Draft Unveils Stellar Lineup: International Talent Set to Grace Pakistan Super League Debut, Reigning Champions and Challengers Assemble Potent Squads for an Action-Packed Season Ahead!

Lahore: Australia allrounder Daniel Sams and the South Africa duo of Reeza Hendricks and Lungi Ngidi are set to play their maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) event after being picked up in the draft held on Wednesday.



The Karachi Kings picked Sams as their platinum pick, the Multan Sultans selected Hendricks as their gold pick, and Peshawar Zalmi selected Ngidi as their supplementary pick.



Rassie van der Dussen, a batter from South Africa, will be making a return to the PSL. He was chosen in the platinum category alongside Fakhar Zaman by the reigning champion Lahore Qalandars. Sahibzada Farhan, who scored the most runs in the 2023–24 National T20 Cup, was also signed by Qalandars.



Hendricks' selection was matched by the selection of England all-rounder David Willey and batter Dawid Malan by the losing finalist Sultans of 2022. Islamabad United heavily invested in the English duo of Jordan Cox and Tymal Mills. Kieron Pollard, Tim Seifert, and Muhammad Nawaz were added by Karachi Kings to complement Sams' lineup.



Asif Ali and Afghan wrist spinner Noor Ahmad joined Ngidi at Zalmi. Along with choosing Muhammad Amir, Quetta Gladiators also brought in the West Indies duo of Akeal Hosein and Sherfane Rutherford.



Players were chosen into six categories for the PSL 2024 draft. They were diamond, platinum, gold, silver, emerging, and supplementary. Teams had to take three gold, diamond, and platinum categories. After that, they had to complete five in the emerging and silver categories and two in the supplementary.



The six PSL teams filled their 18-player squad by drafting 485 overseas players to take part in the draft.



Full squads:



Lahore Qalandars - Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) (all Platinum), Haris Rauf (Brand Ambassador), David Wiese (Namibia) and Sahibzada Farhan (Wildcard) (all Diamond), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe), Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan (all Gold), Mirza Tahir Baig (Successful relegation request), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence (England) (all Silver), Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun Mahmood (both Emerging), Shai Hope (West Indies) and Kamran Ghulam (both Supplementary)



Islamabad United - Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox (Wildcard) (England) (all Platinum), Imad Wasim (Mentor), Azam Khan, Tymal Mills (England) (all Diamond), Faheem Ashraf (Brand Ambassador), Alex Hales (England), Colin Munro (New Zealand) (all Gold), Rumman Raees (Successful relegation request), Matthew Forde (West Indies), Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan (Silver), Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah (both Emerging), Shamyl Hussain and Tom Curran (England) (both Supplementary).



Multan Sultans - Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey (England) (all Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Dawid Malan (England) (all Diamond), Abbas Afridi, Reeza Hendricks (South Africa), Reece Topley (England) (all Gold), Ihsanullah (Brand Ambassador), Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Ali, Usman Khan (UAE) (all Silver), Faisal Akram, Yasir Khan (both Emerging), Chris Jordan (England) and Aftab Ibrahim (both Supplementary).



Karachi Kings - Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Daniel Sams (Australia), Mohammad Nawaz (all Platinum), James Vince (England), Hasan Ali, Tim Seifert (New Zealand) (all Diamond), Shan Masood (Brand Ambassador), Shoaib Malik (Mentor), Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa) (all Gold), Mir Hamza (Successful relegation request), Muhammad Akhlaq, Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali and Arafat Minhas (all Silver), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Sirajuddin (both Emerging), Saad Baig and Jamie Overton (England) (both Supplementary).



Quetta Gladiators - Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Mohammad Amir (Platinum), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Jason Roy (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (all Diamond), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Brand Ambassador) Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain (all Gold), Will Smeed (England), Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali Jnr, Usman Qadir, Omair Bin Yousuf (all Silver), Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay (both Emerging), Akeal Hosein (West Indies) and Sohail Khan (both Supplementary).



Peshawar Zalmi - Babar Azam, Rovman Powell (West Indies), Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) (all Platinum), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England), Asif Ali (all Diamond), Mohammad Haris (Brand Ambassador), Aamir Jamal, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (all Gold), Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi, Daniel Mousley (England) (Silver), Haseebullah, Mohammad Zeeshan (both Emerging), Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) and Mehran Mumtaz (both Supplementary).

—IANS