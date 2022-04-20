Samples Of People Who Met Satpal Maharaj Sent For Testing: Dehradun DM

Dehradun: Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Kumar Srivastava has informed that after a Cabinet Minister tested positive for Coronavirus the samples of the people who took part in the meeting with him were also sent for testing. He said that the procedure is being carried out as per the directives of the Home Ministry.



The DM said that the people coming from the red zones are being quarantined. He informed that Nainital had been put in the red zone and the people coming from the city were being put into quarantine. The health checkup of 169 passengers who came by air services to the Jolly Grant Airport were conducted and they were put in quarantine in hotels. Vegetables were provided at subsidised rates through 12 mobile vans. 97.5 quintals of fruits and vegetables were sold.

The district supply department gave 2 gas cylinders in the containment zone of Ashutosh Nagar in Rishikesh. 517 people were given ration in the same area. The teams of the district Administration and volunteers provided food to 613 stray animals including 361 dogs, 217 bovines, and 35 other animals.

Chief Medical Officer Dr AK Dimri and Food Safety Officer GC Kandwal gave training to 35 personnel. 1076 construction work was started under MGNREGS under which 15, 217 labourers were provided work. 120 registries of land were carried out which provided the revenue of Rs 1.14 crores. The control room received 65 calls. In the Civil Society section Mandir Shri Radha Krishna Manager Rajendra Kumar Sabharwal was adjudged as the Corona warrior as he has provided 100 PPE kits to the administration. In the government department Meenakshi Patwal, Joint Secretary MDDA was adjudged as Corona Warrior.



