Samples Of Coronavirus Infected Man's Family Taken: Bulandshahr CMO

Bulandshahr: Family members of Coronavirus infected Delhi man have been kept in isolation and their samples have been collected for tests to detect the deadly virus, Bulandshahr Chief Medical Officer (CMO) KN Tiwari told ANI on Wednesday.

"We got to know that the man's family resides here. We tracked their family and took their samples and asked them to stay in isolation," Tiwari said.

The man, who is a Delhi resident, had tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday. He had a travel history from Italy, which has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases. Earlier in the day, six people from Noida who had been put under observation for suspected Coronavirus infection after they attended a birthday party hosted by an infected Delhi resident, have tested negative for the virus.

The Delhi patient had travelled to the national capital on February 25 by Vienna-Delhi flight. Air India has asked crew members to self-quarantine for a period of 14-days. It has also asked the passengers on the flight to follow the protocol notified by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for prevention of coronavirus spread. Six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus have been reported in India so far. The virus, which first originated from Wuhan city of China, has so face claimed the lives of more than 3000 people in the world. The virus has spread to more than 70 countries with over 80,000 people infected with the disease. —ANI