Sampark For Samarthan Campaign: Yogi Meets 6 Eminent Personalities

Lucknow: After holding the party's campaign in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met six eminent people in the state capital to lead the party's 'Sampark for Samarthan' campaign to seek vote from the people on the four years achievement of the NDA government in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Mr Adityanath had met Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in Lucknow under this campaign last week.

Officials here said the Chief Minister started his campaign on Friday early morning at 0930 hrs by visiting the residence of renowned cardiologist and Padamshree Dr Mansoor Ahmed.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by two state ministers Brajesh Pathak, Ashutosh Tandon and Swati Singh who are also MLAs from the state capital.

He appealed to the dignitaries and their family members to support the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and even presented them the booklet of fourth anniversary of the NDA government.

He said Dr Ahmed is serving the people through his experience and claimed that the BJP government too was doing the work of humanity. However, Dr Ahmed said the Chief Minister talked about development and other issues while politics was not at all discussed.

After visiting Dr Ahmed, the Chief Minister went to the residence of Kargil martyr Manoj Pandey and met his parents and other members of the family.

Later late Manoj Pandey's father Gopichand Pandey told reporters that they were happy that the Chief Minister has come to their place and assured that their family had always supported the BJP.

The Chief Minister also visited the residence of threatre artist Raj Bisaria, Retired Judge H N Tilhari, educationist Prof. Bhumitra Deo and Lt Gen(Retd) R P Sahi and sought their support for Mr Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. UNI