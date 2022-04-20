    Menu
    Samikssha Batnagar paired with Krushna Abhishek in web series 'Jo Hukum Mere Aaka'

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Samikssha Batnagar, who was seen in the 2017 comedy Poster Boys, is all set to return in the web series, Jo Hukum Mere Aaka. The show also stars actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek.

    Samikssha has started shooting for the project, which she describes as a "hilarious, rib tickling comedy".

    "Shoot has already started. It's absolutely mind blowing and hilarious. We have got a great team on board and we are all raring to go," she said.

    The series reunites Samikssha with her Poster Boys director Shreyas Talpade who is also her co-star in Jo Hukum Mere Aaka.

    The story deals with a djinn who can make the opposite of what one wishes for come true. Samikssha essays Krushna's wife Sudha.

    The series is directed by Rajiv Ruhia.

    —IANS

