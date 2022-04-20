Samantha shares self-care secrets

Hyderabad: Southern star Samantha Akkineni has doled out tips on self-care.

With a black-and-white picture of herself she posted on Instagram, Samantha wrote: "We wake up early. Meditate. Positive thoughts. Take that apple cider vinegar. Cleanse both body and mind. Pamper self with long skin care routine. Exercise. Hydrate. More positive thoughts and game face on yo."

The image currently has 1 million likes.

Samantha recently shared that she and her pet puppy Hash currently have a case of Covid-19 blues.

On an Instagram picture of Hash sleeping by the staircase, she wrote: "We are having a case of the #covidblues. How are you guys doing ? I just want to remind you to remind yourself that you're awesome and you're doing just great and it will all be okay #stayhome #staysafe."

Samantha is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

She will next be seen in "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal", starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

–IANS