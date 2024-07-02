Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Hina Khan 'warrior' after breast cancer revelation

Samantha shared Hina's video on Instagram, calling her a "warrior" and offering prayers. Hina responded with gratitude, praising Samantha's resilience.

Mumbai: Hina Khan, who is batting with stage 3 breast cancer, received a motivational message from actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her Instagram stories to cheer for Hina Khan as she battles her cancer diagnosis.

Samantha re-shared Hina's latest video on her Instagram story and called her "warrior".

"Praying for you". @realhinakhan# Warrior," she captioned the post.

Hina also reacted to Samantha's post and wrote, "Takes one to know one...I know you're an absolute star...and the way you've handled all that life threw at you...is beyond amazing..Lots of love and blessings".

On Monday, Hina shared a video of her visiting a hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show.

The video begins with Hina posing for the paps on the red carpet and receiving an award at an event. Then she is seen walking into the hospital for her chemo.

Hina seems emotional and is heard saying "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better."

Sharing the video, she wrote, "This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life. So Let's do some affirmations."

She continued, "We become what we believe in and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself, again. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and I have consciously decided to manifest the outcome I desire. For me, my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matters. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact I attended this event to reassure my self that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. MIND OVER MATTER."

Encouraging fans with her never-give-up attitude, Hina continued, "I attended the event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo. I humbly urge everyone out there too to first Normalise the challenges of your lives then set goals for yourself and try to live up to them all along the way. No matter how hard. Never back down. Never give up."

Hina, on June 28, confirmed that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor shared that she has started treatment and is "doing well" and "fully committed" to overcoming the disease.

Hina posted on her Instagram, "Hello Everyone, to address the recent rumour, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I wish to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

"I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time. I deeply appreciate your love, strength and blessings. Your personal experiences, anecdotes and supportive suggestions would mean the world to me as I navigate this journey. I, along with my family and loved ones, remain focused, determined and positive. With the grace of the almighty, we believe I will overcome this challenge and will be completely healthy. Please send your prayers blessings and love," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is preparing for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan. This upcoming web series is an Indian adaptation of the Russo brothers' Citadel, which originally featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

Apart from this, Samantha will star in Bangaram, a film she announced on her birthday this year. This project is especially significant for her as it marks her debut as a producer.

—ANI