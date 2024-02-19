    Menu
    Samajwadi Party will not join Rahul's Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with Congress finalised, says Akhilesh Yadav

    February19/ 2024
    Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of Samajwadi Party, announces the party's decision not to participate in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra until the seat-sharing agreement with Congress in Uttar Pradesh is finalized.

    Akhilesh Yadav

    Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party will not participate in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra till seat-sharing with the Congress in Uttar Pradesh is finalised, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday.

    The Gandhi-led yatra will pass through Amethi on Monday. It will then enter Raebareli, where the Samajwadi Party chief had earlier said he would join.

    The Samajwadi Party has offered 11 seats to the grand old party while the Congress' state unit has demanded a higher allocation.

    Ajay Rai, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief, had earlier said the party should get around two dozen seats it had won in the 2009 general elections.

    The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

    —PTI

