Samajwadi Party to reserve 20% of tickets for women in Madhya Pradesh polls, says Akhilesh Yadav

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav made a big announcement on Wednesday regarding ticket distribution in Madhya Pradesh assembly elections and said that his party will give 20 per cent tickets to women.

Yadav made the remark while addressing a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Wednesday, during his two-day election tour of the state.

“We want to tell the women that if any women or any women office-bearers of the organisation who have worked in the field, then the Samajwadi Party will give them a chance by giving tickets to 20 per cent to women,” Yadav said.

Lashing out at BJP, SP supremo said, the intentions of BJP are never clear and they are spreading false propaganda about reservation.

"BJP is promoting Mahila Shakti Vandan women reservation. I want to ask BJP, what percentage of women were given tickets for the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh," he said, further questioning, "Was 33 per cent tickets of women candidates were given the tickets? Why is BJP not giving tickets to 33 per cent women in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh and other states?" he added.

The SP chief also urged the people to consider the upcoming Assembly election important.

"Consider this (Assembly) election as the election of the country. Your vote will send a message in the coming elections," he said.

Further coming down heavily on BJP, he said, "these people are liars, they do not fulfil what they promise. It was said that the income of farmers would be doubled but inflation was doubled."

Hitting back on Yadav’s remark about 20 per cent reservation, ex-deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma told ANI that the SP leader was anti-woman.

“He (Akhilesh Yadav) is anti-women. Congress had said in the house that they had passed the bill in Rajya Sabha. When the bill was not passed in the Lok Sabha, people asked why they were not passing, then their (Congress) president said that their alliance Samajwadi Party and RJD will not support them that is why they were not passing. They (Congress) did not pass the Women's Reservation Bill,” he said.

BJP has not only worked for the upliftment of women, but also one can see, the maximum number of women MPs, women MLAs, women MLCs, even the women president of the party is in BJP. The BJP is the first party in the country which has given 33% reservation to women and made them office-bearers, he added.

