Samajwadi Party sacks Ram Gopal Yadav

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh's ruling Samajwadi Party, now locked in a war within, on Sunday expelled prominent leader Ram Gopal Yadav. The top SP leader was expelled by SP chief�Mulayam Singh Yadav. The decision was taken�after UP�CM Akhilesh Yadav sacked four of the party leaders including uncle Shivpal Yadav. The dramatic decision followed a meeting of Akhilesh Yadav with party legislators and looked like a tit-for-tat for the earlier dismissal of Akhilesh supporters from the party by Shivpal Yadav. Besides senior minister Shivpal Yadav, recently named the state chief of the Samajwadi Party, the other ministers ousted from the cabinet are Narad Rai, Om Prakash and Shadab Fatima.