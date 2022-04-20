Samajwadi Party reduced socialism to nepotism: Mayawati

Lucknow: Accusing the Samajwadi Party of turning the concept of socialism into that of nepotism and using it as a means to serve selfish interests, BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday asked the ruling party to introspect if it has reduced itself to being socialists just for the namesake. "Samajwadi Party and its government have narrowed down socialism into nepotism to serve selfish means and family interests, they need to introspect if they have not been reduced to socialists just in the namesake," Mayawati said in a statement while congratulating people on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan on Tuesday. "It is widely believed that the character, face and behaviour of SP has never been socialist and their thinking has always been casteist, guided by vendetta, which has never matched the teachings of JP, Ram Manohar Lohia," she said. Reacting to SP setting up a grand "samajwad museum", inaugurated by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav earlier, to commemorate JP's anniversary, she said it was aimed at misleading people and serving the political interest of the family. She accused the SP of having double-standards and said they (SP) had charged her with misusing government funds when she as the chief minister had set up memorials and museums in the name of various dalit icons. Describing changing the names of the memorials, districts and institutions set up by her as the new "socialism of Samajwadi Party", Mayawati said this kind of samajwad will come to an end soon.