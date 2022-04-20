Samajwadi Party leader SRS Yadav passes away due to Covid-19

Lucknow: Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader SRS Yadav, who was battling Covid-19 infection, died on Monday.

Samajwadi Party condoled the demise of the leader.

"The demise of the senior and respected leader of Samajwadi Party, National Secretary and MLC SRS Yadav 'Babu Ji' is the end of an 'era'. Heart wrenching and irreparable damage! Condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the departed soul's peace! Tributes to the departed soul," the party wrote on Twitter (roughly translated from Hindi).

Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the demise of the senior party member.

"Shocked at the demise of senior SP leader, MLC and in-charge of the party office, Shri SRS Yadav Ji from Covid-19. The state has lost a dedicated socialist today. Tributes to him," Yadav wrote on Twitter. —ANI