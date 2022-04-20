Samajwadi Party Bickering: Ram Gopal Sides With Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow/Farrukhabad: The infighting in the ruling Samajwadi Party has deepened as Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, both refused to relent and a compromise looks not possible.





SP General Secretary and a staunch supporter of the Chief Minister, Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, today said the Party President was to be blamed for the infighting and indirectly hit out at Shivpal Singh Yadav for the dispute.





"Netaji had called me on January 1 to decide on the names of the candidates but suddenly they released the list on last Wednesday without considering our list," Prof Yadav said, adding that now any compromise seems impossible.

Attacking Shivpal without taking his name, Prof Ram Gopal said,"he was behind the conspiracy to remove Akhilesh from the post of the State President and now he was behind the announcement of the candidates lists leading to the controversy."





The SP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha leader, who was in Farrukhabad to attend a last rite function on the death of the father of a SP MLA, announced that he would campaign for the Chief Minister and his supporters in the elections. "People who are opposing Akhilesh are my opponents and the candidates' list of the Chief Minister has my full support," he added.





Prof Yadav, after attending the programme in Farrukhabad, has rushed to Lucknow and is likely to meet Akhilesh as well as Mulayam in a last ditch effort to resolve the dispute.





Meanwhile, the meeting of the party candidates called by the SP chief is likely to be a show of strength for both the sides.

Around 190 candidates were common on both sides and they are in a fix where to go.

But sources in the party said tomorrow's meeting will certainly be held at the state party office around 1030 hrs which will clearly give a projection about on which side the majority of the party leaders are.





