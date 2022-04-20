Salt Commissioner Organisation to organize a General Health- cum-Eye and Health Awareness camp on Dandi March route as part of Amrut Mahotsav'

New Delhi (The Hawk): 'AmrutMahotsav', a series of events, is being organized by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Independence. The Mahotsavhas been launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 12th March, 2021.Salt has played avital role in changing the course of the history of our Nation. The workers in the salt pan continue to put in hard work for salt production and contributing to the development of India.

In the pre-independence era, Indians were forced to buy imported salt at a very high cost and were barred from producingor selling salt locally.DandiMarch by Mahatma Gandhi marks a very important Chapter in India's Independence struggle.Today India is the 3rd largest Salt Producing Country in the world and exports salt worldwide. The Salt production has reached 30 million Tonnes(from less than 2 million Tonnes in pre-independence era), meeting all human and industrial requirements and then exporting surplus to the tune of 5 million Tonnes to foreign countries worldwide.

Salt, as a vehicle of nutrient supplementation (Iodine and Iron),has proven to be effective as we have enabled almost entire Population to have access to the Iodised Salt which has been effective in combating Iodine Deficiency Disorders.

As partof'AMRUT MAHOTASAV'a General Health- cum-Eye and Health Awareness camp is being organized by the Salt Commissioner Organisation (SCO) under Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade(DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India on Dandi March route atMagnad, Amod District Bharuch, Gujarat for salt workers working in andaroundthisvenue.

The camp is intended to conduct the medical check-up of salt workers and theirfamily members for all possible health related issues and provide medicines. As thesalt workers are prone to having eye and skin related problems due to occupationalhazard associatedwith their working in Salt fields, the service of OphthalmicandSkin Specialist are of significance and accordingly arrangements are being made in this camp.Provision for service of Ayush doctorswill enlarge the scope of thishealth camp.

About 250 salt workers and family members in the salt works around the venue viz from DEVLA, MALPUR, NADA, ASARA, TANKARI, JAMBUSAR, GANDHAR& DAHEJ are likely to attend the camp. After check up, the beneficiaires would be guided for further treatment, if found necessary.A team of Doctors & Specialists from Bharuch, Govt. Medical College & Hospital and Taluka Health Department, Jambusar will be part of the camp. The team of Doctors consists of Eye Specialists, Skin Specialists, Gynaecologists, General Physicians, Homeopathic Physician and Aurvedic Physician.

An exhibition highlighting the importance of saltiodisation, salt industries, etc. is also being organized.Distribution of masks,social distancing and sanitizing the venue as per guidelines of the Government of India for COVID19 will be followed.



