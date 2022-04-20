Salman to present Rs 1,01,000 cheque each to Olympic athletes

Superstar Salman Khan, the goodwill ambassador of the Indian contingent at this year's Olympics in Rio, will present a cheque of Rs 1,01,000 to each of the athletes. "As a gesture of appreciation for our Olympic athletes, I will present each one with a cheque of Rs 1,01,000," Salman, 50, tweeted. The "Sultan" star, whose appointment as the goodwill ambassador had come under scathing criticism, said every citizen of the country should do their bit to encourage sports. "The government is very supportive of sports. Each of us can also do our bit to encourage a sports nation," he posted. "I admire the work that Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) is doing to shape tomorrow's champions."