Salman thanks fans for 'brilliant start' to 'Tiger 3', film earns Rs 240 crore at global box office

Mumbai: Salman Khan on Wednesday thanked his fans for giving a brilliant start to his latest release "Tiger 3", which has become a runaway success at the worldwide box office with Rs 240 crore in the first three days.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial, which released on Sunday, has so far collected Rs 180.50 crore (gross) in India and Rs 59.50 (gross) overseas, bringing the total box office collection of the film to Rs 240 crore gross, according to production house Yash Raj Films (YRF).



The film's nett collection in India stands at Rs 148.50 crore.



"I’m delighted with the response from audience and fans for 'Tiger 3'. They have given the film a brilliant start and I’m happy that the third part of this franchise is also scripting a success story.

"'Tiger' is a franchise that is close to my heart. So, to see it get more and more love film after film is really special. I hope the film continues to entertain audiences worldwide," Salman said in a statement.



Also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, "Tiger 3" was released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



According to the YRF, the film had the "biggest opening weekend" for the "Tiger" franchise as well as lead stars Salman and Katrina.



Set after the events of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan", "Tiger 3" sees Salman's titular spy race against time to save both his family and country. It is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe.

—PTI