Salman Posts A Pic With Nephews And Niece

Mumbai: Salman Khan took to social media and posted a picture with his nephews, Ahil and Nirvan, and niece Ayat.

The image on Salman's Instagram page has the actor holding Ahil, while Nirvan holds Ayat. Ahil leans over trying to give his baby sister Ayat a kiss. "Siblings ... @Nirvankhan15," Salman captioned the image. Nirvan is the son of Salman's brother Sohail Khan, while Ahil and Ayat are the children of Arpita Khan, Salman's youngest sister. Salman has become very active on social media lately. He keeps sharing glimpses from his farmhouse in Panvel.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen planting rice saplings in his farm.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in "Radhe", which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film "Wanted" and last year's "Dabangg 3".











