Salman not responsible for 'Jagga Jasoos' delay: Anurag Basu

Mumbai:Filmmaker Anurag Basu has slammed reports claiming that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the reason behind the delay in his next directorial venture "Jagga Jasoos", starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead. There were reports that after the alleged break up of the couple, Katrina went to see the "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star that resulted in the delay of the January schedule of the project. The 45-year-old "Barfi" helmer today took to Twitter to clear his stance on the issue. "Me blaming Salman for the delay of jagga.:-)HOW WHEN??! Person who created this news shd write fiction we need good writers in the industry," he wrote. "Jagga Jasoos" has been in making for over two years with Ranbir playing a detective in it. The film has been facing a lot of roadblocks with Ranbir-Katrina's alleged split being the latest. The movie is slated for June 3, 2016 release