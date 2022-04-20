Salman Most Suitable For My Biopic: Dharmendra

Mumbai: Dharmendra, 79, who is known to be humorous in real life, said Salman has "gone on him". "I think he (Salman) can do it (biopic). Salman is a darling... He has some habits like me... You all know Salman and his habits well. He has gone on me," the actor said. The legendary actor said he tried to speak to Salman, 49, when he was going through the court trial in 2002 hit-and-run case last month, I did call him once... But he was busy so I did not disturb him," he sa�d. Meanwhile, Dharmendra revealed that he was not happy the way "Yamla Pagla Deewana" sequel turned out on screen. "When Sunny (Deol) and I were watching the trial show of this film, I told him it is not going to do well. The story was being stretched a bit too much. The story has to be crisp and quick. "While we were doing the film I felt it was going good. But I had told the director that this Gorilla is a plus point and present him in a good way but when I saw him on screen I found him weird. It has to be believable. The audience has become smart today," he said. The "Chupke Chupke" star is not sure if the third part of "Yamla Pagla Deewana" will be made. "With 'Apne' we made people cry, then with 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' we made them laugh and then with the sequel we made them cry," he joked. "So, we will have to think about next (third part) as lot of money is riding while making a film," he added. Dharmendra will be seen next in "Second Hand Husband" alongside Gippy Grewal and Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja.