Salman Khurshid Praises Aayushman Bharat Scheme

Lucknow: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid here on Tuesday praised the Aayushman Bharat scheme saying it must get everyone''s support.

"This is a great initiative for poor as well as middle class. Everyone should support the scheme. This is a good scheme that must get support from every person," Khurshid said speaking at the 15th meeting of the Finance Commission.

However, he said the Aayushman Bharat had not been implemented properly and the funds allocated for it was not spent.

The Aayushman Bharat was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to provide health benefits to the people. --IANS