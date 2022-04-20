Salman Khan�s selfie song in �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�

Mumbai: As Salman Khan returns to Kashmir to resume �Bajrangi Bhaijaan� shoot, buzz has it that the actor had shot for a selfie song for the same film a few days back. The song in question choreographed by Remo D�Souza and composed by Pritam as the word �selfie� in it. Salman�s introduction in the film begins with the song, reports suggest. Directed by Kabir Khan, �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, will reportedly release this Eid.