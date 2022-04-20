Salman Khan�s �raped woman� remark: NCP women�s wing files police complaint

Mumbai: The women�s wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday staged a protest and lodged a police complaint against Bollywood actor Salman Khan over his �raped woman� remarks in Nagpur. Bollywood�s controversy star Salman Khan was slammed by fans and critics alike on Tuesday when his interview surfaced wherein he said when he used to �walk out of the ring, after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn�t walk straight�. Salman was talking about his experience of shooting for the upcoming film Sultan where he plays a wrestler. The National Commission for Women (NCW) demanded apology within seven days from Salman.

Undoubtedly what Salman said is wrong, the simili, example and the context. The intention was not wrong. � Salim Khan (@luvsalimkhan) June 21, 2016

While Salman�s manager claimed the actor was misquoted in the interview, his father Salim Khan took to Twitter to apologise on the behalf of his son. The Bollywood scriptwriter tweeted, �Undoubtedly what Salman said is wrong, the simili, example and the context. The intention was not wrong. Nevertheless I apologise on behalf of his family his fans & his friends. Forgiveness is to pardon the unpardonable or it is no virtue at all.� NCP activists, led by Maharashtra unit President of NCP women�s wing Chitra Wagh, submitted a written complaint to Sitabuldi Police Station. In the complaint, the Opposition party members said the 50-year-old actor�s remarks were derogatory and he should be booked under relevant sections of IPC for insulting women. The women activists, wearing black ribbons, later staged a demonstration at a square near the police station. They warned of street protests if an offence was not registered against the actor, who courted controversy after saying his filming schedule for Sultan was so gruelling that he felt like a �raped woman�.Listen to Salman�s controversial �rape� comment When contacted Police Information Centre said they have received the complaint and it would be forwarded to appropriate authorities for action.