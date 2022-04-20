Salman Khan�s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo earns Rs 100 crore in 3 days

Salman Khan�s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has reportedly earned Rs 100 crore in its first three days at the box office. And this is just for the Hindi release.

#PremRatanDhanPayo Thu 40.35 cr, Fri 31.05 cr, Sat 30.07 cr. Total: ? 101.47 cr. Hindi version. India biz. EXCELLENT! � taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2015

The film, which hit the screen on Thursday, a day after Diwali, reunites Salman with his Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hai director Barjatya after a gap of 16 years. According to a statement, the Hindi version of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo alone has collected a total of Rs.101.47 crore. On Thursday, the opening day, the movie made Rs.40.35 crore, on Friday it minted Rs.31.05 crore, and on Saturday the collection was Rs.30.07 crore. Also starring Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar, Armaan Kohli and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo brings a story of a royal family and how an outsider, Prem, played by Salman, tries to mend the broken bridges of the family. According to trade guru Taran Adarsh, the film is set to gain mileage in the coming days. The movie, made on a budget of Rs.60 crore, also released in Tamil and Telugu.