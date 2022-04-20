Salman Khan�s film becomes the FASTEST Rs 200 crore grosser of 2016!

The unstoppable Sultan storm is here to destroy all the preset records at the box office� And as expected, it�s finally made it to the Rs 200 crore club guys! Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma has successfully crossed the Rs 200 crore mark within just 6 days. Yes! Although the exact figures are yet to come, but trade analyst Taran Adarsh had already anticipated the figures yesterday saying, �As you read this,�#Sultan�crosses ? 200 cr mark today [Tue; Day 7]� Week 1 [9 days] should close at ? 235 cr [+/-], making it an ATBB.� Not to forget, Sultan has already broken over 35 records at the box office. It also beat Shah Rukh Khan�s Fan and Akshay Kumar�s Airlift at the box office this year. In fact, with this 200 crore, Sultan emerges as the ultimate winner by becoming the fastest 200 crore grosser of all time. Can you believe it? Add to that, while Aamir Khan�s PK and Salman Khan�s Bajrangi Bhaijaan had taken about 10 days to cross the Rs 200 crore mark. Sultan has broken that record within 6 days which is a phenomenal run. If this doesn�t dictate the huge success of Sultan then I dunno what will. Indeed the 5 day Eid weekend has worked in favour of Sultan to quite a larger extent. On the basis of this box office report, trade experts already have their bets placed that Sultan will make a lifetime collection of over Rs 300-350 crore. Not to forget, the worldwide collections of Sultan is already inching towards the Rs 300 crore club considering until Monday, the film minted a total of Rs 91 crore overseas taking the total to about Rs 250 crore already! Keep watching this space as we�ll be back with the accurate figures of Sultan right here, only on BollywoodLife. It�s certain that Sultan is the BIGGEST release of this year!