Salman Khan�s acquittal in 2002 hit and run case INSPIRES Asaram Bapu!

The godman also threatened of going on fast if he is not freed from the legal tangles. Salman Khan�s acquittal by the High Court in the 2002 hit and run case after a 13 year long tedious trial seems to have given confidence many other people awaiting trials for long. Once such person is godman Asaram Bapu. Asaram Bapu, who has been involved in an alleged rape case, has been doing the rounds of courts since the last couple of years. He is insisting that, like Salman Khan, even he is innocent and tired of all the legal brouhaha, and one day, he will also walk scot-free. He even threatened that if he is not freed of this, he may go on an indefinite fast. Speaking during a recent media interaction, he said, �I am tolerating and would keep on tolerating because these are days of tolerating atrocities.�It is too much and the only way out appears to be beginning a fast, which I am seriously considering.� However, the verdict on Salman Khan had put a smile on his face and gave him hope for his own trial. Salman Khan was accused of being involved in a hit and run case, that involved the death of one, and serious injury to few others sleeping on the pavement. He was sentenced by the Sessions Court earlier this year, however his lawyers moved his plea to High Court, where he was granted bail. �Sreeju Sudhakaran / Bollywood Life