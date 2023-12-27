Salman Khan with niece Ayat celebrate their birthday together, check out videos from bash

Salman Khan's Joint Birthday Bash with Niece Ayat Marks a Heartwarming Family Affair: Family & Friends Join the Celebrations, Post Midnight Cake Cutting & Warm Wishes. Amid Festivities, Insights on 'Tiger 3' Success and Anticipation for Salman's Next Big Project in Bollywood.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: Superstar Salman Khan aka 'Bhaijaan' just rang in his 58th birthday on Wednesday, following his 'special' day the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai. What makes this day even more special is that it coincides with the birthday of his niece Ayat. The mamu-niece duo celebrated their birthday together every year. This year too it was a joint affair.

The duo cut the cakes at an intimate birthday bash in the presence of family and close friends.

Several videos went viral giving a glimpse of Salman's midnight birthday celebration.

In the videos, looking handsome as always, the 'Dabangg' actor wore a black shirt paired with blue jeans.

https://twitter.com/SALMANIA_12_27/status/1739774139681091661?

He was seen singing the birthday song for his niece as she cut her large cake with dad Aayush Sharma and mom Arpita Khan.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/'dunki'-adds-rs-256.40-crore-to-its-global-gross-box-office-collection

The bash was attended by Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol and more.

Salman returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday to celebrate his birthday with friends and family.

Salman was snapped at the Mumbai airport where he was seen waving at the paps. On Tuesday, he was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi.

The birthday celebrations in the Khan family come just days after Arbaaz tied the knot on Sunday with Sshura Khan.

Salman attended the intimate nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

The complete Khan family including Salman, Sohail, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri along with their friends Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Tiger 3'.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of 'Tiger 3', Salman told ANI, "It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone's interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful...we're very grateful and happy about it."

'Tiger 3' is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of 'War' and 'Pathaan'.

However, Salman has still not announced his next project.

—ANI