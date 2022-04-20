Mumbai:�Bollywood superstar Salman Khan today revealed the first poster of his much awaited film "Sultan". The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the poster of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed project. "Sultan ka Pehla Daav #SultanPoster @SultanTheMovie," Salman captioned the picture, featuring him shirtless in a wrestling field. The "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star, who is usually seen in a clean shaven look, is sporting moustanche for the YRF movie. Director Ali Abbas also shared the first poster. "Eid is coming @SultanTheMovie @BeingSalmanKhan @AnushkaSharma," he wrote, tagging film's leading lady Anushka Sharma. The first trailer of the film will be releasing on April 14. "Sultan," which is releasing on Eid may have a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees". Generally, the three Khans avoid clashing at the box office as the business gets divided.
Salman Khan unveils first poster of 'Sultan'
April20/ 2022
