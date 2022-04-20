Salman Khan unveils first poster of 'Sultan'

Mumbai:�Bollywood superstar Salman Khan today revealed the first poster of his much awaited film "Sultan". The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the poster of the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed project. "Sultan ka Pehla Daav #SultanPoster @SultanTheMovie," Salman captioned the picture, featuring him shirtless in a wrestling field. The "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" star, who is usually seen in a clean shaven look, is sporting moustanche for the YRF movie. Director Ali Abbas also shared the first poster. "Eid is coming @SultanTheMovie @BeingSalmanKhan @AnushkaSharma," he wrote, tagging film's leading lady Anushka Sharma. The first trailer of the film will be releasing on April 14. "Sultan," which is releasing on Eid may have a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees". Generally, the three Khans avoid clashing at the box office as the business gets divided.