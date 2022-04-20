Salman Khan turns dialogue writer

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of the few actors who like to be in charge of all the aspects of his projects. From choosing his co-actors to even getting specific lyricists or writers on board, Salman likes to be on the forefront. And this time, the actor is taking a step ahead by writing few dialogues for the antagonist in Dabangg 3.

Penning down lines for his character's bete noire, which is played by Kichcha Sudeep, the actor wrote: "Achchai aur buraai ke ladaai mein aapne to suna hoga ki jeet achchai ki hoti hai. Yeh galat suna hai aapne. Jeet buraai ki hoti hai. Kyunki jeet ke liye, ek achche aadmi mein us level ka kameenapan hota nahin hai."

Talking about it, a source delves, "Bhai has a pulse of his audience. He knows that his film works a lot on dialogue-baazi. Sudeep too has a huge fan following, and actors like Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj, who worked in the earlier instalments of Dabangg as bad men, also had very good lines. So Salman decided to pen these lines himself rather than leaving it to the writers even though they are pretty accomplished at their work."

The son of writer Salim Khan surely seems to have inherited a few things from his legendary father.