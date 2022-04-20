Salman Khan turned down a Rs 7 crore ad offer opposite Katrina Kaif!

All is certainly not well between the Ek Tha Tiger actors. How else do you explain the recent turn of events between these ex-lovers� Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were offered a whopping Rs 7 crore to feature in a commercial together. And while we hear that Katrina was thrilled to be back on screen with Salman even if it was for an advertisement, Salman wasn�t too happy with the idea. In fact, a source close to this development told BollywoodLife that Salman Khan �turned down� this lucrative offer. All has been well between the ex-lovers, who have stood for each other. So, why does Salman not want to work with Katrina? Not so long ago when bikini pictures of Katrina and her current boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ibiza went viral, Salman stood up for her. He even went on to defend his ex and took on journos, Ranbir on the other hand was more guarded and did not talk much about the episode. Katrina too has been cordial with Salman and is often spotted at Khan�s family functions and parties. Salman had even jokingly told Katrina that she could have chosen to be his wife and she instead opted for Ranbir at Arpita Khan�s wedding reception last year. The duo might have made appearances and been cordial with each other, but Salman seems to be keeping a safe distance from Katrina as far as work is concerned. The actor had once briefly commented on his ex-girlfriend after meeting her at Mehboob studio in Bandra, he said, �She used to be a friend, but today she is somebody else�s friend. I respect that and I stay away because I don�t want to give someone a reason to tell her, �Oh you are still in touch with Salman.� The past should not intrude in the present.� There were reports that Katrina was the first choice for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which eventually went to Kareena Kapoor. Buzz also suggested that Kat was the first choice for Sultan opposite Salman, but the latter turned down the offer and apparently asked for her to be replaced with another heroine. With Salman again saying a �NO� to this ad with Katrina, it makes us wonder if all�s well between the two. Are Salman and Katrina not on friendly terms? Watch this space for more on Salman and Katrina.