Salman Khan to hold special screening of �Bajrangi Bhaijaan� for Aamir, Shah Rukh?

Mumbai: Eid is just round the corner and fans of superstar Salman Khan cannot wait for the release of his latest- �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�. The hunk of an actor is equally excited about his new release and is apparently planning to hold a special screening of the film for his close friends- Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. According to a report published in DNA, Salman wants both his friends to watch his film. Aamir is busy with �Dangal� while SRK is filming �Raees� and �Dilwale� these days. And hence is working out a way to have both of them together for the screening. Interestingly, both Aamir and SRK had posted the first look of �Bajrangi Bhaijaan� on their respective twitter handles and had thus promoted the film among their fans. The Khan trinity is extremely influential and it wouldn�t be wrong to say that they form the backbone of the industry at this very era of Hindi Cinema. Directed by Kabir Khan, �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan is slated to release this Eid.