Salman Khan rejects Deepika Padukone's marriage proposal!!

Salman Khan, one of the most eligible bachelors of Bollywood, was recently proposed by Deepika Padukone on the Bigg Boss show. However, Salman turned down the proposal of Bollywood's prettiest lady. In her latest outing 'Tamasha', there is a scene where Ved and Tara ask each other a few questions. After enacting the sequence, Deepika politely knelt down and proposed Salman. The actor was seen blushing. Here is the hilarious video: