Salman Khan promoted tourism in Kashmir not �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�

Mumbai: Salman Khan is certainly smitten by the beauty of Kashmir and it is evident from the way this Bollywood heavyweight has been expressing his views about the beautiful valley. However, the actor�s intentions seem to have been misunderstood and hence he had to clarify his stance through his Twitter handle. The actor resumed shooting in the valley for Kabir Khan�s �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�, a film which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Incidentally, separatist leader Asiya Andarabi who belongs to the pro-Pakistan Dukhtaran-e-Milat, slammed the actor and the Jammu and Kashmir government for promoting films in the state alleging that cinema would trigger waywardness in society. Salman found tremendous support and love from the people of Kashmir while shooting for the film. While addressing the media in the valley, Salman asserted on promoting tourism in the state and wanted more and more films to be shot there. He also said that theatres which were shut in the 1990s should be reopened.