Salman Khan praises Sonakshi Sinha's weight loss

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan says he is happy that his "Dabangg" co-star Sonakshi Sinha has shed the extra kilos and looks fitter than before. The 49-year-old "Kick" star was so pleased that he took to Twitter to share a photo of a slimmer Sonakshi, 27. "Dekh lo dubli patli sonakshi devi ko. Abb yakeen aah ya, wah! Kamaal karti ho yaar rajjo. (Have a look at a slimmer and fitter Sonakshi. Now I can believe it. Wow!)," Salman captioned in his usual uncanny manner. The actress, in an all-black outift, is seen smiling widely, in the photo. Sonakshi made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in 2010 hit film "Dabangg" as a village belle Rajjo Pandey. She romanced him again in the film's sequel, "Dabangg 2". PTI