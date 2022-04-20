Salman Khan, Kareena's charming chemistry in 'Tu Chahiye' from Bajrangi Bhaijaan

New Delhi: One of the most-talked about films of 2015�'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (BB), is on everyone's must-watch list of movies. Superstar Salman Khan will once again be seen with his 'Bodyguard' co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie, whose trailer was released yesterday. 'Dabangg' actor plays Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi�a lord Hanuman bhakt in the film, who turns into 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' in his quest to help find a Pakistani girl her homeland. Kareena plays Rasika in the movie. The makers recently released a new song titled 'Tu Chahiye', which has been sung by Atif Aslam and eludes a charming chemistry between the lead pair in the film. The song is soothing and will be surely well received by the audiences. Director Kabir Khan took to Twitter and released the song. He posted: