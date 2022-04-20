Salman Khan jokes SRK made a film after his crush Kiran

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan''s obsessive lover role in the 1993 film "Darr" is still remembered by many for his anti-hero act and Kiran (played by Juhi Chawla). His fellow actor and friend Salman Khan joked how SRK used his former crush''s name in the movie.

Salman went down memory lane and opened up about his crush, Kiran, during an episode of "Bigg Boss".

Interacting with his show''s guests and actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Salman joked: "Wahi se shuru hua, fir maine incident Shah Rukh Khan ko bataya aur usne film bana daali (That is where it all began. I told about my crush to Shah Rukh Khan and he made a film about it."

This wasn''t the only time Salman mentioned Shah Rukh during the weekend episode. He received Kajol from a train standing on the set, similar to what Shah Rukh and Kajol did in "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", the only difference being that no one was running.

--IANS