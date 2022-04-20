Salman Khan is the highest advance tax payer, leaves behind Akshay and Hrithik

New Delhi:�Leaving behind Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, actor Salman Khan has topped the list of highest advance tax payers for this fiscal. The 50-year-old actor disbursed Rs. 16 crore while Akshay, who held the spot previous year by paying Rs. 18 crore, dropped to the second place by shelling out Rs. 11 crore, reports Pinkvilla. Hrithik Roshan, who was nowhere seen in the top 10 highest taxpayers of last year, shared the second spot with Akshay this year. On the third position is Ranbir Kapoor, who paid Rs 7.8 crore as advance tax till September 2016, compared to Rs. 4 crore paid in the last year. Interestingly, popular comedian Kapil Sharma made his debut in the list by beating B-town perfectionist Aamir Khan. He deposited Rs. 6.06 crore as advance tax while Aamir paid Rs. 3.7 crore as compared to Rs. 4.5 crore in the last fiscal. However, the tax details of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh haven�t yet been disclosed by the Income Tax (IT) department.