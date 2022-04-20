Salman Khan in new poster of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'

New Delhi: One of the most-hyped films of 2015, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' is making the right kind of buzz ahead of its release in July. The makers after releasing the new song 'Bhar Do Jholi Meri' in Adnan Sami's voice took to Twitter and shared the new poster of the movie. Filmmaker Kabir Khan shared the new poster where Salman Khan along with the little girl called 'Munni' in the film can be seen together. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' stars Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles, and is expected to hit the screens on Eid. The film will see 'dabangg' Salman (who is a 'Bajrangbali bhakt') help this little girl get back.