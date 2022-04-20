Salman Khan hires bodyguards for Elli Avram?

Mumbai: Salman Khan has mentored a number of budding talents by taking them under his magnanimous wings. And the latest that we hear is that the actor has apparently hired bodyguards for Elli Avram, former �Bigg Boss� contestant. Reports suggest that the hunk of an actor has appointed bodyguards for Avram. Salman, who is very protective about the women in life- be it friends, family or colleagues � has even arranged for an apartment for the beauty in Bandra so that she can easily commute. Elli will soon be as opposite Kapil Sharma in his debut film. She made her acting debut with Manish Paul in �Mickey Virus� and went on to become a household name post her stint on reality show �Bigg Boss� season 7 which was hosted by Salman.