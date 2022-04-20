Salman Khan has a smart message for Independence Day and it's worth reading

New Delhi: Ahead of Independence Day, Bollywood Star Salman Khan has a special message for his fans suggesting them 'don't trouble your motherland'.

The 'Dabangg' star took to his Instagram and shared a post showing support to 'Swachh Bharat' and 'Hum fit toh India fit' campaigns. He captioned it as, "Swachh Bharat toh hum fit... hum fit toh India fit.... then u can do whatever u want to do man.. but don't trouble your motherland."

The picture appears to be taken post a strenuous workout session and the 52-year-old can seen wearing a black ganji, sporting an intense look.

Over the weekend Salman treated fans with a video of his workout session as a part of 'Hum Fit Toh India Fit' challange, he was challanged by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju for the same.

The fitness challenge which has been trending on social media of late was started by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other famous personalities including Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu have also taken it up.

On the work front, Salman will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat', which is the duo's third collaboration after the 2016 hit 'Sultan' and the recent 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. After Priyanka Chopra walked out of the film, Katrina Kaif was roped in to play the lead. The flick also stars Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.