Salman Khan goes gaga over Remo D'Souza

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who is basking in the appreciation that is coming his way for �Bajrangi Bhaijaan�, has lauded ace choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza for bringing different dance forms into the mainstream with his �Dance +� TV show. The actor was in awe of the talent spotted by D'Souza and says that he might pick up some of his dance styles in his films. �Remo is doing an awesome job. The type of talent he has hunt and brought into his show 'Dance+ 'is simply mind blowing. Who can say I may also pick up some of these trend setting styles in my upcoming dance numbers,� Salman said in a statement. D'Souza, who is super judge of the dance reality show, shared some of the performance videos with Salman from the show in a social gathering on July 9. The actor was awe stuck with the kind of talent and the dance forms that was put forth. �Dance +�, which will be aired on Star Plus starting July 26, will also feature dancers Dharmesh Yelande, Shakti Mohan and Sumeet Nagdev as the three judges. IANS