Salman Khan gives major fitness goals to fans, shares shirtless post-workout picture

New Delhi: Giving major fitness goals to his fans, megastar Salman Khan shared a steaming post-workout picture of himself during the wee hours on Saturday.

The 55-year-old actor is currently residing at his Panvel farmhouse amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. Khan, who has kept his fitness intact, took to Instagram and shared a shirtless picture of himself, flaunting his physique after working out in the gym.

In the post-workout photo, the actor can be seen sitting on a bench in the gym and completely engrossed in his phone. He is also seen wearing a pair of grey gym shorts while his T-shirt is wrapped around his head.

"Just finished working out ...." Khan wrote in the caption during midnight.

Given the huge fan following of the superstar, the picture received an overwhelming response from Instagram users. (ANI)