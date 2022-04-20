Salman Khan feels 'ABCD2' will rock at the Box Office!

New Delhi: 'Dabangg' Salman Khan is known for supporting and backing his fellow colleagues from the movie industry. The actor, who is fond of generation next actor Varun Dhawan is leaving no stone unturned to extend his support for 'Badlapur' actor's latest offing 'ABCD2'. The Remo D'Souza film which hit the theatres on June 19, 2015 is already receiving a warm response from the fans and followers. 'ABCD2' star Varun and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. This dance drama has Indian Michael Jackson, Prabhudheva in a pivotal role as well.