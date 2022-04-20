Salman Khan fears bachelorhood but �likes� the fear

Mumbai: Bollywood�s most eligible bachelor, Salman Khan, whose love life has always been in limelight, has revealed that likes that he fears his own singlehood. The 50-year-old Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor made the revelation in a video, posted by his Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Sonam Kapoor on the micro-blogging website Twitter. �I am afraid of the fact that till now I am a bachelor. But, I like this fear. I would like this fear to persist for some more time,� Salman said in the video. Several celebrities including Anushka Sharma and Ayushmann Khurrana have revealed their biggest fears joining Sonam�s campaign �Fear vs Neerja�, for promoting her upcoming biopic Neerja. The actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films�s Sultan, in which he plays Sultan Ali Khan, a Haryana-based wrestler. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Anushka Sharma.