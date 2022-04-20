Salman Khan fans in Kashmir derail �Bajrangi Bhaijaan� shoot off schedule

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of those actors, who can make his fans go incredibly crazy. And this is exactly what happened when the makers of �Bajrangi Bhaijaan� decided to shoot in Kashmir on Sunday, reports suggest. Salman who was scheduled to begin shooting in the valley on Sunday, witnessed an ocean of fans flocking outside the hotel he was put up and subsequently delaying the shoot. The weather too acted as a spoilt sport, thereby causing additional trouble to the makers. The film shoot is almost done and the crew is in the �heaven on earth� to complete the last schedule of the film.