Salman Khan dedicates his latest Instagram post to farmers

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday paid respect to all farmers.

On Instagram, Salman has posted a picture that shows him coated in mud.

A day ago, Salman, who is currently spending time at his farm in Lonavla, had posted a picture to hail the efforts of farmers.



"Daane daane pe likha hota hai khane wale Ka naam... jai jawan ! jai kissan," he wrote alongside an image in which Salman is seen surrounded by greenery.

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in "Radhe", which marks his return with director Prabhudheva after the 2009 film "Wanted" and last year's "Dabangg 3".

During the lockdown, Salman has been busy showcasing his singing skills. He released three singles -- "Pyaar karona", "Tere bina", and "Bhai bhai".

—IANS