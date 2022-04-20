Salman Khan cleans up his Panvel farmhouse to mark Environment Day

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan, who has been spending his days at his Panvel farmhouse ever since the lockdown commenced, recently took to social media to promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

On Friday, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor shared a video in which he, along with rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur, can be seen sweeping and cleaning up the premises of the property.

From collecting fallen leaves to brooming the wet roads , Salman happily helped his staff to clean the farmhouse.

"#SwachhBharat #WorldEnvironmentDay," he captioned the video.

Reportedly, Salman''s farmhouse was affected by cyclone Nisarga.

On the film front, Salman will next be seen in "Radhe". The action drama costarring Disha Patani was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but has got delayed owing to the lockdown.

During the lockdown, Salman has been busy exploring his singing skills. He has released three songs - a love song "Tere bina", an anthem against the corona pandemic titled "Pyaar karona", and his Eid special release "Bhai bhai" which talks of communal harmony.

--IANS