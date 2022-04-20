Salman Khan Celebrates 51st Birthday With Friends, Family

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan ringed in 51st his birthday with family and close friends by his side at his Panvel farmhouse.





The actor, who was dressed in black shirt and grey trousers, cut a chocolate cake with Being Human spelt in bold letters, with his little nephew Ahil, sister Arpita Khan Sharma's son, by his side.





Celebrities including Sushant Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Bina Kak, Krushna Abhishek, Zareen Khan, Dino Morea, Himesh Reshammiya, Randeep Hooda, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Remo D'Souza, Shweta Rohira, Niketan Madhok and Pulkit Samrat among others attended the party.





The "Sultan" star's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present. The Romanian star was dressed in a black ensemble and was busy clicking pictures of Salman while the actor cut the cake.





Earlier, it was reported Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty had also been invited.





Salman even launched his app on the occasion.





Many celebs, who were present at the party, posted pictures on social media platforms.





PTI